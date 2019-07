According to NASA GISTEMP, June 2019 was the warmest June on record 1880-present). Of the 11,756 grid cells with data for every year since 1900, 716 had their warmest June on record. 0 had their coolest June (or 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th coolest). [reposted to fix typo] pic.twitter.com/sRmhddY2yr