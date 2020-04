ICYMI: Three space travelers returned home today!



@AstroDrewMorgan, @Astro_Jessica and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos are safely back on Earth from their mission on board the @Space_Station, after their Soyuz spacecraft landed at 1:16am ET: https://t.co/2ClaTfrc5L pic.twitter.com/lhOZj6cts8