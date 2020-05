The DooM-chip! It will run E1M1 till the end of times (or till power runs out, whichever comes first).

Algorithm is burned into wires, LUTs and flip-flops on an #FPGA: no CPU, no opcodes, no instruction counter.

Running on Altera CycloneV + SDRAM. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/wd7j4JnfWn