Prada is the latest big-name fashion brand to turn its production lines, usually focused on elegant blazers and blouses, to meet needs arising from the coronavirus crisis. Yesterday it said it would produce 110,000 masks by 6 April, while Gucci has said it will make more than 1m and Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga – both of which, like Gucci, are owned by Kering – will also begin manufacturing them.⁣ @ellsviolet reports on big names from fashion capitals turning their efforts towards the fight against the coronavirus at theguardian.com/fashion. ⁣ ⁣ Above: surgical masks being made at a leather workshop in Italy. Photo by Miguel Medina/ AFP